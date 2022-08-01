© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Music

Cakes Da Killa, 'Drugs Du Jour'

By Gabby Bulgarelli
Published August 1, 2022 at 10:11 AM MDT

While it seems like we're in a world-is-over-let's-party revival (see: Bey's Renaissance), there's been a hip-hop and house crossover building for decades that deserves recognition. And what better to serve at an apocalypse party than a variety platter of authentic bars and beats that delight? Enter "Drugs Du Jour," the latest single from queer hip-hop innovator Cakes da Killa. At the forefront of New York's house-rap scene since 2011, the introspective Cakes toes the line between bounce and thought. And as for the growing visibility of a sound he helped craft? He questions listeners and artists alike, asking: "Do you really speak the language? Do you know what you're here for? Can you see the things that they ignore?"

