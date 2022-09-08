JID: Tiny Desk Concert

Everything JID does is intricately detailed. He seems to care much more than the average emcee, and throughout this entire production, I felt his strong desire to get it right. The weight was lifted from his shoulders at the midway point of the set as he turned to his band, saying, "We're pretty hot guys. We're pretty f***ing hot." In this performance, recorded weeks before the release of his now widely praised third studio album, The Forever Story, the East Atlanta native performs songs from the album live for the first time, plus career-defining songs in ways we've never heard before.

The origin of JID makes up the puzzle pieces in The Forever Story. It's the story of a kid with derailed football dreams, searching for purpose until it found him. These are tales that many kids from the inner city can relate to — but what sets JID's story apart is that nobody raps like him. His music casts a wide net, considering history, family and hometown, and connecting with hip-hop enthusiasts and music nerds alike.

In these stripped-down versions of songs like "Never" and "Surround Sound," the focus is on how JID can manipulate pitch, bend words and hop from one cadence to another. After he playfully cuts the "Usher tension," he and his stacked band and backup singers close with the powerful and spiritual "Kody Blu 31."

SET LIST

"Galaxy"

"Workin Out"

"Off da Zoinkys"

"Never"

"Sistanem"

"Surround Sound"

"Kody Blu 31"

MUSICIANS

JID: vocals

Najinga Luster: vocals

Rashida Chitunda: vocals

Teja Lanier Veal: bass

Grady Housworth: trombone

Allan Knighton: saxophone

Michael Cruse: trumpet

Samuel Williams: keys

Divante Davis: drums

