WILLOW, 'Split'

If "Split" is any indication of what WILLOW's Coping Mechanism, out tomorrow, will offer, then it is safe to say listeners can expect the raw vulnerability and palpable intensity that she consistently radiates. The rock ballad is earnest, a little angsty, and a touch melancholic. But above all, it is as raw and intense as any WILLOW song so far.

"Split" sets the tone not just for the rage and rock heard in other singles like "curious/furious" and "float like a GODDESS," but for a slower, even "softer" sound that feels reminiscent of early WILLOW EPs. Which tracks as she's mentioned in interviews that the concept for Coping Mechanism came from notes found on her phone in 2018. But don't be fooled, WILLOW has grown up. Whether you remember Willow back when she was whipping her hair, or discovered her along with "The Spot" via TikTok, she continues to embody the rock star she was destined to be.

