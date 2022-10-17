© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio may have signal interruptions starting at 11 p.m. to our broadcast stations and to BSPR News, Music & Jazz on HD & online due to electrical work. Work should be completed Tuesday morning.
The Thistle & Shamrock: Fall Compilation

Published October 17, 2022 at 4:58 PM MDT
Photo of Kyle Warren, courtesy of kylewarrenbagpipes.com

There is always plenty of new music to check out on The Thistle & Shamrock. The radio show has debuted hundreds of new artists, many of whom have become well-known in the folk, roots and acoustic music world. In this episode, Fiona Ritchie revisits some recent releases and debuts from the summer, and delves further into recordings all highly deserving of more air time before the next batch of new music hits the airwaves. Some of the the artists featured include Ruth Keggin and Rachel Hair, John Doyle and Mick McAuley, and piper Kyle Warren.

