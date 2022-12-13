Watch Cory Henry live at NPR Music's 15th anniversary concert

Nasty grooves, jaw-dropping solos and a packed dance floor are the calling cards of Cory Henry and his band, The Funk Apostles. The closing act on the first night of NPR Music's 15th anniversary celebration, Henry promised good vibes and funk — and he absolutely delivered. The keyboard wizard electrified the club with songs from his Grammy-nominated album Operation Funk to the delight of everybody. How many bodies? Everybody!

SET LIST:

"Happy Days"

"Something New"

"Ecstasy"

"The Fool"

"Holy Ghost"

MUSICIANS:

Cory Henry: vocals, keyboards

Nick Semrad: keyboards

Josh Easley: bass

TaRon Lockett: drums

Lenesha Randolph: vocals

Matia Washington: vocals

CREDITS:

Producer: Lia Camille Crockett; Live Video Director: Mito Habe-Evans; Videographers: Tsering Bista, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Nickolai Hammar, Nick Michael, Maia Stern; Video Production Assistants: Sofia Seidel, Christina Shaman; Editor: Annabel Edwards; Graphics: Alicia Zheng; Associate Producer: Elle Mannion; Events Team: Gianna Capadona, Devon Williams; Senior Streaming Engineer: Bruce Grant; Streaming Engineers: Erin Gannon, Allen Walden; Mastering Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Audio Assistant: Neil Tevault; Front of House at 9:30 Club: Shawn "Gus" Vitale; Sr. Director of Events & Experiential: Jessica Goldstein; Stage Manager: Peggy Dahlquist; Rights Clearance Consultant: Jackie Sussman; Emcee/DJ: Bobby "DJ Cuzzin B" Carter; Deputy Director, NPR Music: Otis Hart; Executive Producers: Anya Grundmann, Keith Jenkins; Special Thanks to: 9:30 Club, WAMU

