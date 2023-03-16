Listen Live from the SXSW Radio Day Stage

Public radio favorites Thee Sacred Souls, Aoife Nessa Frances, Hermanos Gutiérrez and Debby Friday are set to perform live on the SXSW Radio Day Stage on Friday, March 17. The entire concert is audio streaming through NPR Live Sessions.

Special thanks to the public radio stations who curated the lineup: The Current, WXPN, The Bridge, KUTX, WFUV, 88nine (Radio Milwaukee), WNRN, WUNC Music and WNXP.

Schedule:

Friday, March 17, 2023

Thee Sacred Souls, 2 p.m. CT

Hermanos Gutiérrez, 3 p.m. CT

Aoife Nessa Frances, 4 p.m. CT

Debby Friday, 5 p.m. CT

