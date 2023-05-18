30A Songwriters Sessions: James McMurtry

More than 175 artists flock to the 30A Songwriters Festival in Florida every year, and over the last few weeks, you've been able to hear a handful of them in live mini-concerts recorded at this year's festival. Today, it's James McMurtry.

James got his first guitar at just 7 years old and started writing songs as a teenager. And you can tell from his wry, funny and often poignant lyricism that he grew up as the son of an English teacher and a novelist, surrounded by books.

Watch McMurtry perform "Jackie" via WMOT Roots Radio, NPR Music Live Sessions above.

