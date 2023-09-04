© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Former lead singer of the band Smash Mouth Steve Harwell dies at 56

By Andrew Limbong
Published September 4, 2023 at 2:37 PM MDT

Steve Harwell, the former lead singer of Smash Mouth has died at the age of 56. The cause of death was acute liver failure, according to the band's manager.

Andrew Limbong
Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.
