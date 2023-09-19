Livestream AMERICANAFEST 2023, featuring Bobby Rush, Brandy Clark and more
Sponsored by the Americana Music Association, the 2023 AMERICANAFEST features a broad range of musical acts — from alt-country to roots rock, bluegrass, R&B, blues, folk and singer-songwriters — alongside dozens of industry panels.
Produced by WMOT Roots Radio, NPR Music and World Cafe, AMERICANAFEST's Day Stage will host a parade of roots and country music greats at Nashville's Eastside Bowl.
Performances will be broadcast on WMOT and WXPN. Check out the schedule for the live video webcast below. Starting Wednesday, Sept. 19, the festival will be streaming here and on NPR Live Sessions. Don't miss it!
All times are in CT.
Wednesday, Sept. 20: WMOT's Wired In
- 12 p.m.: Dom Flemons
- 1 p.m.: Bobby Rush
- 2 p.m.: Tommy Emmanuel
- 3 p.m.: Eilen Jewell
- 4 p.m.: Maggie Rose
Thursday, Sept 21: AMERICANAFEST's Day Stage
- 12 p.m.: Hermanos Gutiérrez
- 1 p.m.: The Band of Heathens
- 2 p.m.: Kaitlin Butts
- 3 p.m.: Sons of the East
- 4 p.m.: Jobi Riccio
Friday, Sept 22: AMERICANAFEST's Day Stage
- 12 p.m.: The Secret Sisters
- 1 p.m.: Sensational Barnes Brothers
- 2 p.m.: Eddie 9V
- 3 p.m.: Lindsay Lou
- 4 p.m.: Brandy Clark
