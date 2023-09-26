© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today to help bring more stories to more ears.

Barry Manilow topples Elvis' performance record at Vegas' International Theater

By Elena Burnett,
Tinbete ErmyasAri Shapiro
Published September 26, 2023 at 2:28 PM MDT

With his 637th performance at Vegas' International Theater, Barry Manilow has broken the performance record previously held by Elvis Presley.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Music
Elena Burnett
Tinbete Ermyas
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate