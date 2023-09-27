© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today to help bring more stories to more ears.

Bombino's new album is out. How does his music reflect his region of Africa?

Published September 27, 2023 at 3:14 AM MDT

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Tuareg singer-songwriter and guitarist Bombino about his new album Sahel, and his nomadic people's struggles and joys.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Music

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate