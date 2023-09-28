21 Days of Musica Latina: Uruguay

Editor's Note: To commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month this year, World Cafe is going on a musical tour of Latin America. Every weekday from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, we'll spotlight the music of a different Latin American country with a curated playlist of essential tracks, fresh voices and wild cards.

Uruguayan rock is in the spotlight in today's installation of the 21 Days of Musica Latina project.

There are nods to the Uruguayan Invasion of the '60s, when a wave of rock and roll bands like Los Iracundos gained popularity in neighboring Argentina. After a dark age of government suppression — similar to other countries in Latin America — rock music flourished again in the 2000s. This mix includes bands like La Vela Puerca and No Te Va Gustar.

You'll also hear Ruben Rada and candombe, a Uruguayan rhythm built around a chorus of percussion instruments.

And, of course, we had to give a shoutout to Montevideo-born Jorge Drexler, whom we spoke to earlier this year for our Sense of Place series on Madrid.

Enjoy, and make sure you come back tomorrow to find out where World Cafe's headed next.

