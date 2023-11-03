Wilco's Jeff Tweedy on the songs that changed his life

Do you remember your first mixtape? That sense of wonder, discovery and personal taste you get from a collection of songs on cassette, CD or even a digital playlist? Jeff Tweedy's new book, World Within a Song: Music That Changed My Life and Life that Changed My Music, captures that feeling perfectly.

It's a series of 50 essays, each tied to a different song, that welcomes you into his world. In the first part of our session, Jeff joins me to talk several of them, including one that taught him to be a better musician, one that he hated but grew to love, and the song he understands you love, but he just can't bring himself to.

And then, later in our session, we head to the stage for a mini-concert from his band, Wilco, performing songs from their 13th studio album, Cousin. But first, let's get into our talk with Jeff Tweedy starting with a bit of one of those songs featured in his new book: Otis Redding's "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay."

