© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nominate your favorite local nonprofit and help us give back on Giving Tuesday!

The Thistle & Shamrock: Now Playing

Published November 8, 2023 at 10:00 AM MST
Al Petteway.
Camilla Calnan Photography
Al Petteway.

We'll be hearing some tracks from Fiona Ritchie's online music channel, ThistleRadio, with artists including Bachué, The Birnam Quartet, and John McSherry. Host Fiona Ritchie also pays tribute to a regular contributor to the program: the Grammy-winning guitarist Al Petteway, who passed away in September. Al recorded most of Fiona's special broadcasts from the Swannanoa Gathering and was a great friend of The Thistle & Shamrock.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Music

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate