The Thistle & Shamrock: New Fall Sounds

Settle into the season by tuning into some fresh new music recently arrived at The Thistle & Shamrock offices in the U.S. and Scotland. Host Fiona Ritchie handpicks newly released and "new to me" recordings from artists you'll know and new names you'll get to know, including Rachel Walker and Aaron Jones, Amelia Hogan, John McCusker, and Blazin' Fiddles. This is your time to discover new worldly sounds and be among the first to hear what's dropped into Fiona's mailbox this Fall.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.