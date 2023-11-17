Amid a debate whether Spain should be part of the Latin Grammys, it hosted the event
The Latin Grammys took place Thursday night in Seville, Spain. It's the first time, the ceremony was held outside the United States.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The Latin Grammys took place Thursday night in Seville, Spain. It's the first time, the ceremony was held outside the United States.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.