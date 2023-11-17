© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Amid a debate whether Spain should be part of the Latin Grammys, it hosted the event

By Miguel Macias
Published November 17, 2023 at 3:12 AM MST

The Latin Grammys took place Thursday night in Seville, Spain. It's the first time, the ceremony was held outside the United States.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Music
Miguel Macias
Miguel Macias is a Senior Producer at All Things Considered, where he is proud to work with a top-notch team to shape the content of the daily show.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate