© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In 1977, a 12-year-old invented record scratching and changed hip-hop forever

Published December 9, 2023 at 3:07 PM MST

Dusty Henry of KEXP's 50 Years of Hip Hop podcast explores a groundbreaking innovation by 12-year-old Theodore Livingston, aka Grand Wizzard Theodore.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Music

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate