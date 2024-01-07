Jazz musician Aaron Diehl on his rendition of 'The Zodiac Suite'
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with jazz musician Aaron Diehl about his rendition of "The Zodiac Suite," an album originally composed by Mary Lou Williams in the 1940s.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with jazz musician Aaron Diehl about his rendition of "The Zodiac Suite," an album originally composed by Mary Lou Williams in the 1940s.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.