Composer uses string instruments to make a sound suggesting origins of the universe
The Takács Quartet is on a 13-city tour to premiere Nokuthula Ngwenyama's "Flow." We look at how music can express natural phenomena.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The Takács Quartet is on a 13-city tour to premiere Nokuthula Ngwenyama's "Flow." We look at how music can express natural phenomena.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.