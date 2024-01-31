© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Thistle & Shamrock: Auld Lang Syne

Published January 31, 2024 at 10:00 AM MST
Courtesy of the artist

The songs of Robert Burns are as popular today as they were when they were first written over 200 years ago. Fresh interpretations by today's singers tell the story of why Burns's songs have been sung around the world for generations. Host Fiona Ritchie explores some of the bard's timeless lyrics and delves into the verses of his famous anthem, Auld Lang Syne, to explain its bittersweet nostalgia. Featured artists include Pete Clark, The Cast, Andy M. Stewart, and Dougie MacLean.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Music

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate