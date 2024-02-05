© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
A piece titled 'As Slow as Possible' has been in performance for 21 years — so far

By Rob Schmitz
Published February 5, 2024 at 5:11 PM MST

A John Cage piece for organ titled ASLSP — as slow as possible — lives up to its name. It has been in performance for 21 years so far.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Music
Rob Schmitz
