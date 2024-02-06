Country music singer-songwriter Toby Keith dies at 62
Keith died on Monday, according to his publicist. His hits included "Red Solo Cup," "How Do You Like Me Now?!" and "Beer For My Horses" — a duet with Willie Nelson.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Keith died on Monday, according to his publicist. His hits included "Red Solo Cup," "How Do You Like Me Now?!" and "Beer For My Horses" — a duet with Willie Nelson.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.