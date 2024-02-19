Watch the International Folk Music Awards

World Cafe will be live streaming the International Folk Music Awards, held in Kansas City on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Presented by Folk Alliance International, the IFMAs recognize the legends, unsung heroes and rising talent in the folk music industry. Awards are presented for album, song and artist of the year. Nominees include Allison Russell, Madi Diaz, Nickel Creek, Gaby Moreno, Billy Strings and Joy Oladokun.

Tracy Chapman, who is coming off a rousing surprise performance at the Grammy Awards, will be presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The People's Voice Award, given to a person who embraces social and political commentary in their work, will be presented to Hurray for the Riff Raff's Alynda Segarra.

There will also be live performances from Kaia Kater, Joy Clark, Mireya Ramos, Willie Watson, Malena Cadiz and more. You can watch the ceremony in the video player below. The awards starts at 8:30 p.m. EST.

