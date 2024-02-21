What's cooler than a Beatles bio-pic? 4 Beatles biopic
Academy Award-winning director Sam Mendes is set to direct four movies about the Fab Four with each film focusing on a band member's point of view, according to Deadline.
Copyright 2024 NPR
