What's cooler than a Beatles bio-pic? 4 Beatles biopic

Published February 21, 2024 at 3:59 AM MST

Academy Award-winning director Sam Mendes is set to direct four movies about the Fab Four with each film focusing on a band member's point of view, according to Deadline.

