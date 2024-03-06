The Kansas City Chiefs aren't the only ones celebrating a Super Bowl win
Ludacris and Usher took to social media to celebrate their song, "Yeah!" — which they recorded with Lil Jon, and performed at the halftime show.
Copyright 2024 NPR
