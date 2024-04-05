© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Khruangbin is out with their first solo album since 2020

Khruangbin is out with their first solo album since 2020

By Isabella Gomez Sarmiento
Published April 5, 2024 at 3:12 AM MDT

After years of touring and collaborations, two members of the trio reflect on how this record created a moment of peaceful solitude. The album is called: A La Sala.

Isabella Gomez Sarmiento
