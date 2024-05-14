© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Thistle & Shamrock: Triona

Published May 14, 2024 at 7:02 PM MDT
Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill
Courtesy of the artist
Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill

One of Ireland's leading interpreters of folk and traditional music, Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill is also a composer and songwriter of international renown. We mark her 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award at the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards with a review of her influential career spanning more than 50 years in Skara Brae, The Bothy Band, Touchstone, Relativity, Nightnoise, and T With the Maggies. Join host Fiona Ritchie for the intoxicating music of one of the great Irish artists.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Music

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate