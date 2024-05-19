Rock icon or a victim of exploitation? Examining Amy Winehouse's legacy
A just-released, fictionalized film looks at the life of British singer Amy Winehouse. The music and career of the real Amy Winehouse still fascinate.
Copyright 2024 NPR
A just-released, fictionalized film looks at the life of British singer Amy Winehouse. The music and career of the real Amy Winehouse still fascinate.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.