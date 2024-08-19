© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio continues operating under reduced power. Here's what you need to know (and when we'll be back at full power)

Debut album of instrumental trio offers romanticized portrait of Los Angeles

By Milton Guevara
Published August 19, 2024 at 3:03 AM MDT

LA LOM stands for “Los Angeles League of Musicians.” The band uses inspirations from traditional rhythms and melodies to pay tribute to their home city.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Music
Milton Guevara
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Milton Guevara

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate