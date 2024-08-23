© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
It's the 25th anniversary of Maria Carey's enduring hit 'Heartbreaker'

By Leila Fadel
Published August 23, 2024 at 1:33 AM MDT

“Heartbreaker” was the lead single from Mariah Carey's 1999 album "Rainbow." NPR's Leila Fadel talks to music writer Thomas Erlewine about the hit's legacy.

Music
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
