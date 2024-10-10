© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for information on transmitter status in the Treasure and Magic Valleys

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial date set

By Isabella Gomez Sarmiento
Published October 10, 2024 at 2:19 PM MDT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs attends the REVOLT & AT&T Summit on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs attends the REVOLT & AT&T Summit on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

The trial of rapper and business mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs will begin on May 5. Combs was arrested last month on federal charges including sex trafficking and racketeering; he has pleaded not guilty on all charges.

Combs appeared before Judge Arun Subramanian in Manhattan today (October 10). His mother and children reportedly traveled from Florida to attend the hearing. Earlier this week, Combs’ attorneys indicated a preference for an April or May trial.

Combs' attorneys also filed a motion late Wednesday alleging that the government has been leaking information about the investigation to the media, requesting a gag order to prevent future leaks. During Thursday’s hearing, Judge Subramanian said he plans to issue an order pertaining to both the prosecutors and the defendants about what information can be shared regarding the investigation.

Attorney Emily Anne Johnson of the US Attorney’s Office told the judge that over 100 electronic devices have been seized from Combs’ residences and during his arrest. She stated that the government’s investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be brought forth against Combs. The trial coincides with several civil lawsuits dating back to last November, alleging sexual assault and battery.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
Music NPR News
Isabella Gomez Sarmiento
Isabella Gomez Sarmiento is a production assistant with Weekend Edition.
See stories by Isabella Gomez Sarmiento

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate