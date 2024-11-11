© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
What song are you thankful for?

By Robin Hilton
Published November 11, 2024 at 10:01 AM MST
For Thanksgiving this year we're asking listeners to tell us about a song they're grateful for. Maybe it's one that lifts you up, realigns your day or just reminds you of what's most important in life. We'll feature select stories and song picks on an upcoming episode of All Songs Considered.

So tell us: What's the song and what do you love about it? Record a voice memo telling us about it and email it to allsongs@npr.org. You can also tell us about it using the form below.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Music
