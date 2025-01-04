© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Happiness and Resilience: A panel discussion with Boise State Public Radio Jan. 21

From Peter Gabriel's 'Sledgehammer' to King Crimson, Tony Levin's bass lines serve the song

By Eric Deggans
Published January 4, 2025 at 6:08 AM MST
You've heard Tony Levin on records by King Crimson, Lou Reed, Stevie Nicks, The Roches. His new solo album is called Bringing It Down to the Bass.
Maura Pimentel
/
AFP via Getty Images
Tony Levin has appeared on hits by David Bowie, Seal and Peter Gabriel. But the bassist also has an experimental side, which fans have heard in his work with King Crimson. He has just finished a 64-date tour, featuring songs from King Crimson's pivotal 1980s period in a series of concerts called the "Beat Tour."

In this conversation, Levin shares the first words John Lennon said to him ("They tell me you're good; just don't play too many notes") and breaks down how he wrote iconic bass line for the likes of Paul Simon's "Late in the Evening" and Gabriel's "Sledgehammer."

"What I do as a bass player, when I come in, I just listen to that piece of music, and I kind of become a fan of it," Levin says. "You know, I just am there to bask myself in that piece of music."

Music
Eric Deggans
Eric Deggans is NPR's first full-time TV critic.
