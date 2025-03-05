Saya Gray: Tiny Desk Concert

© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Of the 30 million people who have watched Daniel Caesar's Tiny Desk from 2018, plenty of them raved about the band, specifically the bass player. Little did we know that the young, unassuming musician named Saya Gray would be playing at the Desk seven years later, this time front and center.

Gray's pop songs are experimental in nature, so I was eager to hear how her music would cozy up to our space. That inclination to stretch out and try anything comes from her musical family: Her mother, who moved from Japan to Canada, founded Toronto's Discover Through the Arts music school and her dad, a jazz trumpeter, studied at the Berklee College of Music.

Gray leans into the challenge of the Tiny Desk and strips elements away. Like magic, she gives us these light and soulful interpretations of songs from SAYA, plus a throwback to "IF THERE'S NO SEAT IN THE SKY (WILL YOU FORGIVE ME???)" from her 2022 debut 19 MASTERS.

SET LIST

  • "SHELL ( OF A MAN )"
  • "..THUS IS WHY (I DON'T SPRING 4 LOVE)"
  • "IF THERE'S NO SEAT IN THE SKY (WILL YOU FORGIVE ME???)"
  • "LIE DOWN.."

MUSICIANS

  • Saya Gray: vocals, guitar, bass
  • Lucian Gray: guitar
  • John Mavro: drums, bass, guitar
  • Ace G: keys, background vocals
  • Kola Rai: background vocals
  • Taj Sapp: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Director/Editor: Maia Stern
  • Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell
  • Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Wendy Li
  • Audio Engineer: Andie Huether
  • Production Assistants: Ashley Pointer, Dora Levite
  • Photographer: Michael Zamora
  • Tiny Desk Team: Lars Gotrich, Kara Frame
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Bobby Carter
Bobby Carter is a leader on the Tiny Desk Concerts team for NPR Music. He's brought an ever growing roster of big names and emerging artists through NPR's HQ to squeeze behind the desk of All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen and record standout performances, including Usher, Mac Miller, Noname, Anderson.Paak and H.E.R.
