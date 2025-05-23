Revisiting a music tribute to George Floyd
NPR's Michel Martin and A Martinez revisit an orchestral work composed by Adolphus Hailstork with librettist Herbert Martin paying tribute to George Floyd, five years after his death.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin and A Martinez revisit an orchestral work composed by Adolphus Hailstork with librettist Herbert Martin paying tribute to George Floyd, five years after his death.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.