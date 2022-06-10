The Grammy Awards are adding new categories

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Changes are coming to the Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy is adding new categories, like for video game music and songwriter of the year, plus a special merit award for best song for social change. The Academy's CEO says the number of categories isn't that important. But after handing out Grammys in 86 competitive categories this year, 91 next year could set the stage for an even longer show celebrating the music industry.

