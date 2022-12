Hear Fiona Ritchie in conversation with John McCutcheon, a legend of American music. He has embraced song writing, storytelling, singing, and a mastery of many instruments over his long and varied career. At the Swannanoa Gathering's Traditional Song Week, John entertained an intimate audience with songs, stories, hammered-dulcimer virtuosity and more.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.