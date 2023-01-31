Y La Bamba, 'Dibujos de Mi Alma'

"Dibujos de Mi Alma," the lead single from experimental folk band Y La Bamba's upcoming album, Lucha, captures how it feels to yearn for someone while trying to avoid the pitfalls of toxic love. Lead vocalist and producer Luz Elena Mendoza Ramos offers a glimpse into her soul, singing in a whispery tone that conjures a long-lost lover's type of despair: "Tanto tiempo sin hablar contigo / Sin saber de tu bienestar / Extraño la manera cuando andabas conmigo" ("So much time without speaking to you / Without knowing how you have been / Missing the way you walked with me"). Her words float over lucid guitar and whirling synth, backed by a conga beat and punctuated with buoyant trumpet and reverberating sighs. The track builds into a disorienting wash of delay, blending romance with feelings of dissociation and loneliness, until the lyrics resolve the story in an ambivalent place: "Se ven como se ven."

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.