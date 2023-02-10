© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
'This Is Why' it was a tough road to Paramore's new album

By Leila Fadel,
Milton Guevara
Published February 10, 2023 at 3:11 AM MST
Hayley Williams performs with Paramore during the When We Were Young music festival on Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Review-Journal
/
TNS
Hayley Williams performs with Paramore during the When We Were Young music festival on Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas.

"The impression that Paramore-slash-I have given off in the past," says singer Hayley Williams, "is one that's very bubbly, and colorful – and that's not really how I am."

Williams co-founded her band, Paramore, nearly two decades ago. Now 34, she's become a towering pop-punk-cultural figure both within the group and in her own right through solo albums, collaborations and the charismatic, ever-present heart on her sleeve.

Today, Paramore releases its sixth album, This Is Why. Williams joined Morning Edition to talk about its fraught backstory, including her struggles with mental health and the male gaze, and the complicated return of the song "Misery Business" to Paramore's live shows.

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Milton Guevara
