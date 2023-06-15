© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Grammys announce 3 new categories will be added to 2024's awards show

By Neda Ulaby
Published June 15, 2023 at 3:04 AM MDT

The Grammys are expanding, again. The newly added categories are: best pop dance recording, best African music performance and best alternative jazz album.

Copyright 2023 NPR

