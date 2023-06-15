Grammys announce 3 new categories will be added to 2024's awards show
The Grammys are expanding, again. The newly added categories are: best pop dance recording, best African music performance and best alternative jazz album.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The Grammys are expanding, again. The newly added categories are: best pop dance recording, best African music performance and best alternative jazz album.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.