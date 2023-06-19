© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

The reason for Sweden's higher inflation in May? Some experts point to Beyoncé

By Megan Lim,
Tinbete Ermyas
Published June 19, 2023 at 3:07 PM MDT

When Beyoncé kicked off her world tour in Sweden last month, fans from all over the world flocked to Stockholm for the two sold out shows.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Music
Megan Lim
Tinbete Ermyas

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate