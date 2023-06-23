© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Tommy Prine, son of the late John Prine, says his dad inspired his new album

Published June 23, 2023 at 3:12 AM MDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to Tommy Prine. His debut album, "This Far South," is about the loss of his father, singer-songwriter John Prine.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Music

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate