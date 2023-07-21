NPR's Scott Simon reflects on co-authoring book with Tony Bennett
NPR's Michel Martin remembers the legendary singer Tony Bennett with Weekend Edition host Scott Simon, who wrote the book "Just Getting Started" with Bennett.
