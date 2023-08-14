© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?
From NPR's 'Alt Latino,' a review of Karol G's 'Manana Sera Bonito: Bichota Season'

By Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Published August 14, 2023 at 3:02 PM MDT

NPR's Alt Latino host Anamaria Sayre reviews Colombian singer Karol G's second album of the year, Manana Sera Bonito: Bichota Season.

Anamaria Sayre is a multimedia producer for NPR Music with a focus on elevating Latinx stories and music. She's the producer for Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture, and the curator of Latin artists at the Tiny Desk.

