NCE Applications

On November 7, 2021, Boise State Public Radio, for the Idaho State Board of Education, applicant for a new noncommercial educational radio station on 90.1 FM, to serve Salmon, ID, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for a construction permit for a new station. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application, click here.

On November 7, 2021, Boise State Public Radio, for the Idaho State Board of Education, applicant for a new noncommercial educational radio station on 91.7 FM, to serve Salmon, ID, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for a construction permit for a new station. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application, click here.

On November 7, 2021, Boise State Public Radio, for the Idaho State Board of Education, applicant for a new noncommercial educational radio station on 89.7 FM, to serve Challis, ID, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for a construction permit for a new station. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application, click here.

On November 7, 2021, Boise State Public Radio, for the Idaho State Board of Education, applicant for a new noncommercial educational radio station on 91.3 FM, to serve Challis, ID, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for a construction permit for a new station. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application, click here.

On November 7, 2021, Boise State Public Radio, for the Idaho State Board of Education, applicant for a new noncommercial educational radio station on 91.1 FM, to serve Cambridge, ID, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for a construction permit for a new station. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application, click here.

On November 7, 2021, Boise State Public Radio, for the Idaho State Board of Education, applicant for a new noncommercial educational radio station on 91.9 FM, to serve Cambridge, ID, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for a construction permit for a new station. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application, click here.

On November 8, 2021, Boise State Public Radio, for the Idaho State Board of Education, applicant for a new noncommercial educational radio station on 89.1 FM, to serve Stanley, ID, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for a construction permit for a new station. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application, click here.

On November 8, 2021, Boise State Public Radio, for the Idaho State Board of Education, applicant for a new noncommercial educational radio station on 90.7 FM, to serve Stanley, ID, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for a construction permit for a new station. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application, click here.

On November 8, 2021, Boise State Public Radio, for the Idaho State Board of Education, applicant for a new noncommercial educational radio station on 89.3 FM, to serve Ketchum, ID, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for a construction permit for a new station. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application, click here.

On November 8, 2021, Boise State Public Radio, for the Idaho State Board of Education, applicant for a new noncommercial educational radio station on 88.3 FM, to serve Pocatello, ID, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for a construction permit for a new station. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application, click here.