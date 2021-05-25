Idahoans Mark One Year Since Murder Of George Floyd

Today Americans mark one year since George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer.

The death of Floyd, a black man, at the hands of a white officer sparked months of nationwide anti-racism protests, including rallies across Idaho. And Idahoans continue to speak out against police violence.

Tuesday night, Black Lives Matter Boise will hold a vigil near the Idaho Capitol at 7 to honor Floyd.

Inclusive Idaho co-founder Whitney Mestelle helped organize an anti-racism vigil last year that brought more than 5,000 people to the Capitol grounds.

Since that initial outpouring of protest, though, she’s been discouraged by continued police killings of Black Americans.

“It doesn't feel like we've made really any progress,” she said. “And it is really frustrating.”

In Idaho, Mestelle said, the Legislature barring public schools from teaching critical race theory makes an already difficult conversation even harder to have.

“It's really discouraging living in Idaho as a black person,” she said. “With where our legislature’s currently at in regards to anything that has to do with diversity, equity, inclusion.”

Despite the frustrations, Mestelle says her group is redoubling efforts to combat racism in Idaho.

