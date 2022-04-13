Trial for former Idaho legislator set for later this month

The trial for former state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger is set for later this month. Von Ehlinger faces felony counts for rape and sexual assault.

He resigned last April after a blistering ethics hearing into allegations he raped a 19-year-old legislative intern. He said the sex was consensual and declined to answer specific questions about the encounter during the hearing.

Police issued a warrant for von Ehlinger in September. He was arrested a few weeks later in Georgia after returning from Central America.

Von Ehlinger has been out of jail without bail since the case is ongoing. He pleaded not guilty to both counts in November.

The five-day trial is scheduled to start on April 26.