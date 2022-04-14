Case against Idaho’s transgender athlete ban could move forward

A legal challenge to an Idaho law banning transgender women and girls from participating in women’s sports will likely move forward, the Associated Press reported Thursday.

A judge for the 9th Circuit Court of appeals questioned last year whether the case was moot because one of the plaintiffs, Lindsay Hecox, who is transgender, dropped out of Boise State University and didn’t make the track or cross-country teams. The court then sent the case to a lower court.

In documents filed this week, lawyers updated the court that Hecox is currently enrolled in the university, is playing for its women’s club soccer team and intends to try out for the women’s cross-country team this fall.

The Associated Press reported one of Hecox’s attorneys said this makes it clear the case it not moot.

The American Civil Liberties Union and Legal Voice sued Idaho and Gov. Brad Little over the law, which passed the Idaho legislature in 2020. Its implementation has been on hold due to the lawsuit. Replicas of Idaho’s legislation have been introduced in at least 19 states since.

Find reporter Rachel Cohen on Twitter @racheld_cohen

