Idaho Supreme Court keeps pause on Texas-style abortion ban

Boise State Public Radio News | By Rachel Cohen
Published May 20, 2022 at 4:27 PM MDT
Implementation of Idaho’s Texas-style abortion ban remains on hold following an Idaho Supreme Court order Friday.

The Idaho Supreme Court temporarily blocked the law last month before it would have gone into effect on April 22 while it considers a lawsuit from a regional chapter of Planned Parenthood.

The Office of the Attorney General filed a motion against the stay – calling it “procedurally improper” – which the court has now denied. If it had granted that request, SB 1309 would’ve gone into effect right away.

The law allows family members to sue abortion providers who perform the procedure after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is after about six weeks of pregnancy and also before many women know they’re pregnant.

Idaho also has a trigger law from 2020 on the books that would criminalize most abortions in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

