Rodeo stampedes back into Nampa for 107th year

The Snake River Stampede is back at the Ford Idaho Center next week, making this the 107th year for the “wildest fastest show on Earth.” The rodeo kicks off Tuesday, July 19 and wraps its finals the evening of July 23.

The rodeo has turned into one of the top 10 professional rodeos in the United States, according to the Stampede’s website . Organizers say more than 60,000 people from all over the world attend the five-day, six-performance event.

The Snake River Stampede includes many different activities, including the Buckaroo Breakfast, Junior Rodeo and Stampede for the Cure.

The Buckaroo Breakfast is happening next Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m at the Ford Idaho Center. The cost is $6 per plate and is the largest fundraiser for the Canyon County 4-H Endowment Program. Leftover food is donated to the Boys and Girls Club and the Salvation Army.

The Snake River Stampede Junior Rodeo gets younger generations involved in the sport. The Stampede gives them the opportunity to compete in the same venue as rodeo pros and teaches them responsibility, sportsmanship and competition.

Stampede for the Cure helps women who need help getting mammograms. The program and rodeo has raised $700,000 since 2006 to help provide this service in the Treasure Valley. Stampede for the Cure night is July 20 and people are encouraged to wear pink and show support for Breast Cancer awareness.

Each night, the Snake River Stampeders perform riding drills in absolute darkness. The Stampeders were formed in 1997 when the rodeo moved into an indoor area from a traditional outdoor setting, according to the Snake River Stampede website.

And on Saturday, the last day of the rodeo, there are two opportunities to see the show: a matinee at noon that is more family friendly and the championship finals night at 7:30 that ends with an after party in the amphitheater.

If you don’t want to sit inside the indoor arena, you will be able to watch the rodeo action on a big screen in the outdoor amphitheater. There will be food trucks, vendors and bands outdoors and tickets for that cost $10 or free with your admission to the main rodeo.

“This outdoor experience has truly enhanced the fan’s rodeo experience, and it will only get bigger and better,” said Snake River Stampede president Dan Ward in a news release.

Tickets for the indoor arena range from $17.50 to $38.75 for adults and $14.50 to $35.75 for kids.